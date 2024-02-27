Home

Shark Tank India 3: Former Judge Ashneer Grover Slams Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, For Poking At His ‘Anger Management Issue’, Watch

Shark Tank India: Former 'Shark' Ashneer Grover recently lashed out at 'Sharks' Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar for mocking him regarding his anger management. Watch

Shark Tank India 3: Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover recently lashed out at ‘Shark’ Anupam Mittal for passing comments that brought the attention of the viewers. Former BharatPe CEO, Ashneer was seen addressing the students at “Unwind” of the 10th edition of E-Summit 24 organised by Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology. During the summit, the crowd went bonkers when Ashneer took down Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar. Read along.

Ashneer Grover Fires at Anupam Mittal- Watch

At the E-Summit 24, Ashneer Grover pointed out Anupam and called him old. Grover expressed, “Mittal saab ki na umar ho gayi hai! (Mr. Mittal, you see, has gotten old) (sic).” It can be noted that one of his comments that went towards Anupam was intentional.

What Exactly Did Anupam Mittal Say Against Ashneer?

In one of the episodes of Shark Tank India 3, an idea pitched by The Rage Room founder came up with the idea of controlling anger. The founder insisted if any of the ‘Sharks’ had anger management issues. In between the pitch ‘Shark’ Anupam Mittal commented, “Whoever used to get angry is gone (sic).” However, it was noticed that ‘Sharks’ Vineeta Singh and Namita Tahapar couldn’t control their laughter, but later Mittal apologised on the show.

At the E-Summit 24, Ashneer admitted the fact that the ‘angry one’ had already left the show and it was a “fact”. Grover expressed, “Mr. Mittal did not say anything wrong. Tum log to thande hi ho saare (You all are boring). Check the difference of TRPs between Season 1 and the other two. You’ll know that it was getting popular because of the ‘angry man’ (sic).” Ashneer also revealed, “I want to say one more thing to Mr. Mittal The one who left after the first season was GOAT (Greatest of All Time) (sic).”

Take a look at the viral video:

Ashneer Claims His Name was Used For Publicity

At the summit, Ashneer Grover said that his name was repeatedly used to gain the audience’s attention. He expressed, “It’s amusing to observe that whenever someone feels insecure on Shark Tank, they invariably resort to the same strategy: making a remark about Ashneer. You’ll get the publicity. Namita did it in the second season. Now, Anupam is doing it. These two are the most insecure ones (sic).”

Ashneer Grover Gives Advice On Staying Humble

When Grover was asked how he stays humble despite his great success, he paused as the audience applauded. “I’m guessing this is a joke,” he said with a grin. After the student assured him it wasn’t, he remarked that it was the first time someone had asked him about humility. Ashneer also revealed most of the time people point at his arrogance.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover’s comment? Do you think Ashneer should return as a judge on Shark Tank India? Watch this space to get regular updates on the popular business show Shark Tank India Season 3!

