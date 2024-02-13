Home

Shark Tank India 3: A Young Entrepreneur Who Learnt Coding From YouTube To Develop His App, Valued At Rs 4 Crore For Taxi Business

Shark Tank India 3: In the recent episode of the popular business show, a start-up business based in Bihar came up with an inspirational story of how one of the entrepreneur burnt his certificates and started a company that is now valued at Rs 4 crore.

Shark Tank India 3: One of the most popular business shows currently making headlines on the internet is Shark Tank India. In a recent episode, Dilkhush and Siddharth, two business owners from Bihar, recently captivated the judges of Shark Tank India with their clear vision and the innovative approach they used to secure investments for their taxi service venture in their native state. ‘Shark’ Ritesh Agarwal inquired about Dilkhush’s background and how he established a business generating Rs 8 lakh per month in commission fees. Take a look at what happened next.

Inspiring Story of Dilkhush and Siddharth In Shark Tank India Season 3

In the early stages of his career, the young entrepreneur planned to come up with something innovative after he was rejected for the job of a peon. One of the entrepreneurs named, Dilkhush explained his life story where he had burnt his certificates and decided never to take a job in his life after facing rejection in his earlier job post.

Dilkhush stated, “After being turned down for a peon position because I couldn’t identify the Apple logo, I realized they had judged me solely on my appearance. Upon returning home, I destroyed my certificates and vowed to never pursue another job. Instead, I asked my father to teach me how to drive and began working as a driver (sic).”

He went on further to narrate his business story where he managed to make a commission of Rs 8 Lakh from his first business. While he saved his money, Dilkhush later resigned and approached local investors to invest in his new business idea of starting cab services in his state, Bihar valued at Rs 4 crore.

What was shocking during the pitch was when the entrepreneur stated that while creating the user interface of the application named, RodBez, he revealed that he created the UI by learning coding through YouTube.

RodBez Founders Get A Deal At Shark Tank Season 3

Ritesh found Dilkhush to have a clear and focused mind and, along with Vineeta Singh, offered him a deal. They proposed Rs 20 lakh for 5 per cent equity and Rs 30 lakh in debt at 12 per cent interest. Peyush recommended that Dilkhush keep seeking funds from local investors, but Dilkhush chose to accept Ritesh and Vineeta’s offer.

