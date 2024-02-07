Home

Shark Tank India 3 Lands in Legal Trouble as Kashmiri Cricket Bat Association Seeks Action Against Show and Tramboo Brothers

Season 3 of Shark Tank India showcased an episode on January 30, which highlighted the entrepreneurial journey of Saad and Hamad Tramboo from Kashmir, founders of Tramboo Sports.

Shark Tank India lands in legal trouble. Here's why

Shark Tank India has landed itself in legal trouble. A lawsuit has been filed by the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) against the Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports Pvt, the producers of thr show. The controversy stems from statements made during an episode of the show that aired on January 30, 2024. The bat manufacturers have alleged Sony Entertainment Televisions of broadcasting inaccurate and misleading information.

Tramboos’ asserted themselves as the sole producers of Kashmir willow cricket bats, securing a Rs 30 lakh deal. The discontented bat manufacturers from the region have accused the brothers and the network that aired the show of spreading misinformation regarding Kashmir willow bats. The company alleged that the misrepresentations are proved fatal for the reputation of the entire company and its business. A spokesperson from the company said, “We will not anybody discredit Kashmiri bat makers.” Further, the body charged the channel for “misinformation and discrediting of the hard work and dedication of the bat manufacturers”.

According to the accusation of the body, the bats which are made by the Tramboo brothers belong to a member of their association. Further, an apology has also been asked in the same matter. “They need to clear this misinformation on the same show and apologise for misleading the people”. The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir has issued a legal notice to Sony and the two participants from Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India season 3 is one of the most loved seasons. The show has featured a bunch of new sharks including Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Ronnie Screwvala, and Varun Dua. Shark Tank India is a huge platform for Indian startups and entrepreneurs to come and pitch their ideas in order to receive decent funding from sharks to run their business.

