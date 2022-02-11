It’s been a week since Shark Tank India finale aired but the controversies around the show don’t seem to end. From BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s leaked call going viral to Grover’s wife wearing the same clothing brand on Kapil Sharma show that he criticised on the show – social media is abuzz with chatter around the show. In a new development, another pitcher on the show has now spoken about behind-the-scenes secrets and divulged some interesting details.Also Read - Shark Tank India Judge Peyush Bansal Meets Jugaadu Kamlesh at His Delhi Home, Party on Terrace
Akshay Shah, the fouder/CEO of a company called iWeb took to Twitter to share that he was treated unfairly behind the scenes. Shah said that the episode where he pitched his startup wasn’t aired by the channel. In a Twitter thread, Shah revealed that the channel designs the three-minute pitch and the pitchers have to stick to it ‘even if the product USP is getting lost in it’.
‘Some Pitches Get More Time And Attention’
Shah revealed that some pitches on the show get more time and attention. While multiple rehearsals were done for the show, Shah says that he got only 10 minutes to pitch his idea.
‘My 11-Year-Old Daughter Was Called For TRP’
“My wife who is also our director sales and my 11 year old daughter were also called for the side kick and TRPs :),”Shah wrote.
Ashneer Grover Lashes Out At Pitchers
Shah revealed that Ashneer Grover lashed out at him and said “Data to Kilo ke Bhaav main Chandni Chowk pe bikta hai!!“.
‘Namita Thapar Was Nice To Us’
Shah said that Namita was nice to them. However, Shah felt that Namita shouldn’t participate in tech pitches if she isn’t interested. ‘Why waste one Shark’s seat? Shah said.’
Shah also made several revelations about other sharks, calling Aman Gupta ‘arrogant’ and criticising Anupam Mittal who had a problem with Shah because he spoke a line in Gujarati during the pitch.
What are your thoughts on Shah’s revelations? Sound off in the comments below.