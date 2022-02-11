It’s been a week since Shark Tank India finale aired but the controversies around the show don’t seem to end. From BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s leaked call going viral to Grover’s wife wearing the same clothing brand on Kapil Sharma show that he criticised on the show – social media is abuzz with chatter around the show. In a new development, another pitcher on the show has now spoken about behind-the-scenes secrets and divulged some interesting details.Also Read - Shark Tank India Judge Peyush Bansal Meets Jugaadu Kamlesh at His Delhi Home, Party on Terrace

The show comprises of a 3 minute pitch followed by a Q&A with the sharks. Your pitch is designed by the Channel creatives and mostly you need to stick to it and speak Hindi, at times your USP can get diluted but that’s how the scheme of things is. — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWeb (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022

Akshay Shah, the fouder/CEO of a company called iWeb took to Twitter to share that he was treated unfairly behind the scenes. Shah said that the episode where he pitched his startup wasn’t aired by the channel. In a Twitter thread, Shah revealed that the channel designs the three-minute pitch and the pitchers have to stick to it ‘even if the product USP is getting lost in it’.

‘Some Pitches Get More Time And Attention’

the 1st day and if I can connect the dots I feel they are the channel’s so called recommendation to the Sharks to invest, with whom they spend less time are maybe the backups or wild cards who are left in the tank to test their luck, we were one of them as all our rehearsals were — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWeb (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022

Shah revealed that some pitches on the show get more time and attention. While multiple rehearsals were done for the show, Shah says that he got only 10 minutes to pitch his idea.

‘My 11-Year-Old Daughter Was Called For TRP’

My wife who is also our director sales and my 11 year old daughter were also called for the side kick and TRPs 🙂

All said and done am still obliged & thankful to the channel’s creative leads and team (frontend backend and accounts too) to show a large heart and let us pitch as — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWeb (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022

“My wife who is also our director sales and my 11 year old daughter were also called for the side kick and TRPs :),”Shah wrote.

Ashneer Grover Lashes Out At Pitchers

So when we said we have 700k students with us, his exact was “Data to Kilo ke Bhaav main Chandni Chowk pe bikta hai!!” My reply to Mr Grover is, sir, this is not a name place animal thing data like you might be capturing in BharatPe to show GMV and gain valuation & funding. — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWeb (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022

Shah revealed that Ashneer Grover lashed out at him and said “Data to Kilo ke Bhaav main Chandni Chowk pe bikta hai!!“.

‘Namita Thapar Was Nice To Us’

My only request to Namita was since she liked us but opted out from the fund raise due to her non understanding our tech business, she could have either opted out of all tech pitches totally since she said that to many other tech pitches OR she should have tried to understand our — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWeb (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022



Shah said that Namita was nice to them. However, Shah felt that Namita shouldn’t participate in tech pitches if she isn’t interested. ‘Why waste one Shark’s seat? Shah said.’

Shah also made several revelations about other sharks, calling Aman Gupta ‘arrogant’ and criticising Anupam Mittal who had a problem with Shah because he spoke a line in Gujarati during the pitch.

What are your thoughts on Shah’s revelations? Sound off in the comments below.