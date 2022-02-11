Of all the popular catchphrases and one-liners by Shark Tank India judges that went viral on social media, the most memorable, perhaps, is the one by Ashneer Grover where he says ‘Ye Sab Doglapan Hai’, which loosely translates to ‘this is hypocritical’. However, in a surprising turn of events, a Shark Tank India pitcher, Niti Singhal, the owner of clothing brand Twee In One, called Ashneer ‘dogla‘ (hypocrite) when his wife wore Niti’s brand to Kapil Sharma Show.Also Read - Explained: Is UK's New Once-A-Week Fat Busting Injection Semaglutide Really Effective? Here's What You Need To Know, Expert Speaks

For the uninitiated, Grover had slammed Niti’s idea of convertible and reversable fashion. Ashneer said, “It’s very bad fashion. I don’t think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time.” He even added, “Aap mummy ke saath baith ke lehenge bech loge toh do lakh ka bik jayega (If you sell a lehenga with your mother, it will sell for ₹2 lakh).” Also Read - Nidhi Bhanushali Gets New Edgy Haircut With Dreadlocks in Goa, Taarak Mehta Fans Say ‘Sonu Rock Kar Rahi Ho’

In an Instagram post, Niti called out Ashneer for being a hypocrite because his wife wore the same brand he slammed on TV. Amul, a brand which is famous for its topical cartoons, featured both Ashneer Grover and Niti Singhal. “Popular Indian business reality television series, Shark Tank!” read the caption of the post. Take a look at it below: Also Read - CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Likely To Shift Andhra Pradesh's Capital From Amaravati To Visakhapatnam in April

Sharing the new Amul topical on Facebook, Niti wrote, “Thank you Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!” Grover, too, shared the topical on his Instagram. When one of his followers asked him if she was the same lady who pitched her business idea Twee In One, Ashneer wrote, “@niti.singhal congrats!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

What do you think of this exchange? Sound off in the comments below.