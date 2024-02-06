Shark Tank India Fame Ritesh Agarwal Gets Starry Eyed as He Bumps Into Rana Daggubati, Check Their Viral Photo

Home

Shark Tank India Judge Ritesh Agarwal recently met actor Rana Daggubati where he showed his interests in the popular business show Shark Tank. He further explains he is also an angel investor.

Mumbai: Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Room and a judge at Shark Tank India Season Three recently came in touch with the Bollywood star Rana Daggubati, who is famously known for playing the character Bhallaladeva from the movie historical drama movie, Baahubali. Ritesh and Rana bumped into each other at the airport and a conversation shocked everyone. Rana Daggubaati’s comment made everyone stumble.

Is Rana Daggubati Planning To Become A Judge At Shark Tank? Here’s What He Said

The Shark Tank India judge took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “On my way to catch a flight I bumped into @RanaDaggubati at the airport recently. As we got conversing in Telugu he told me he ardently follows @SharkTankIndia. Not a lot of people know but he is an angel investor and has a wide interest in multiple domains in technology and actively has invested in many startups. Maybe he could be a shark someday? (thinking emoji) (sic).”

Check Out Ritesh’s X (Twitter) Post:

On my way to catch a flight I bumped into @RanaDaggubati at the airport recently. As we got conversing in Telugu he told me he ardently follows @SharkTankIndia. Not a lot of people know but he is an angel investor and has a wide interest in multiple domains in technology and… pic.twitter.com/OPde3PBW8m — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 5, 2024

Fans React To Ritesh Agarwal’s Twitter Post

The post was shared on February 5, 2024, and has been viewed more than 132k times on X handle. Meanwhile, Shark Tank fans were excited to hear if Rana could become a Shark Tank judge. An X user commented, “Rana is 100% a shark. The most diverse human being I know (sic).”

Rana is 100% a shark. The most diverse human being I know. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) February 5, 2024

The second user wrote, “All the best, He is pakka businessman and good investor and above all very kind hearted too (sic).” The third user commented, “He is amazing. He can be a visiting professor at B school (sic).” A fourth fan commented, “That’s awesome! It’s always great to see successful people giving back to the startup community. Who knows, maybe we’ll see him in the tank someday! (sic).”

That’s awesome! It’s always great to see successful people giving back to the startup community. Who knows, maybe we’ll see him in the tank someday! — Abhinav.Amarapuram (@AbhinavAmarapu1) February 5, 2024

Would you like to see Rana Daggubati as a Shark Tank judge in the upcoming season? What are your thoughts?

