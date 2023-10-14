Home

Shark Tank India: Meet Azhar Iqubal, an IIT Dropout Who is Now the Newest Shark on the Panel

Shark Tank is all set for its new season and has introduced three new judges to the panel. Azhar Iqubal, CEO of Inshorts is the newest Shark in the sea!

Shark Tank: Azhar Iqubal, CEO of Inshort has been introduced as the latest shark on the panel of judges. Iqubal will be joining OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as the other two new judges for the upcoming season. The announcement of the newest shark was made on X (formerly Twitter). He is the third new judge introduced at Shark Tank for the last season.

The news is out! 🗞️ Introducing the newest Shark. #AzharIqubal, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts to the Tank. 🥳 Stay tuned for more exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/0Cp91zJ4n7 — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) October 13, 2023

WHO IS AZHAR IQUBAL?

All great stories have few things in common- determination, passion and sacrifice. Similar is the story of Azhar Iqubal. The 30-year-old entrepreneur was enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi in Mathematics and Computer Science. However, according to his LinkedIn page, he dropped out of IIT.

He started out at social media way before it became a big deal like now. Inshort is a news app that started as a Facebook page a decade earlier. Around 2013, Azhar along with Deepit Purkayastha and Anunay Arunav ventured into this platform. And a year later they also, launched the Inshorts app, that was accessible on smartphones. continuing their pursuit of expansion,t wo years later, in 2015, Inshorts became accessible on iPhones too.

Reportedly, in 2021, Inshorts raised a round at a reported valuation of 550 million dollars.

The third season of Shark Tank India is set to premiere in January 2024. Filming for the season has already begun. The first season of Shark Tank India premiered in December 2021 with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peeyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh as the seven judges. In the second season, Amit Jain took Grover’s place in the panel.

