Shark Tank India: Shark Tank India Season 2 is all set to take the audiences on a roller coaster ride as it returns to the TV screens. The business reality show's most popular shark Ashneer Grover recently opened up about the fees of each shark in the first season according to an Indian Express report. In a recent revelation Ashneer spoke about the fees paid to Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh and himself.

Ashneer Says he Worked Like Bonded Labour!

While delivering a lecture at Lovely Professional University the BharatPe app Co-Founder said, "The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we'd be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending Rs 10 crore each on the show. We said okay." He further added, "We weren't paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours."

Ashneer Rubbishes Charging Rs 10 Lakh Per Episode!

There had been reports floating around stating that each of the sharks got about Rs 10 lakh each episode. Rubbishing the rumours, Ashneer Grover said, “Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made Rs 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even Rs 5 lakh.”

