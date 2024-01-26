Home

Shark Tank India S3: ‘Can You Speak Hindi?’, Aman Gupta Gets Annoyed as Anupam Mittal Asks Him to Stop Asking Questions to Beauty Brand Pitcher

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 3, the sharks once again got into a verbal spat and started to interrupt each other after a beauty brand impresses them with their products.

Shark Tank India Season 3: Aman Gupta-Anupam Mittal argue

Shark Tank India Season 3 New Episode: All interesting things are happening in Shark Tank India Season 3. It has got new additions with two more sharks joining the show but some of the arguments and decisions seem old. In the latest episode, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are seen indulging in the same old argument. As shown in the new promo of the show, the two sharks start to squabble when one asks back-to-back questions to the pitchers.

‘Conscious chemist’, a brand which operates in the beauty sector with the idea that ‘all chemicals are not bad’, begins to explain their demand in the episode. Aman asks them a few business questions and even though everyone likes their product and the packaging, they seem worried about the marketing strategies of the brand. The boAt founder makes a few suggestions when Anupam tells him to stop asking ‘rhetorical questions’. This irks Aman who tells him to speak ‘in Hindi’. He says ‘I don’t know what rhetorical means’ and pisses off Anupam further. The two get into a minute-long argument before telling the pitcher that they can’t invest in their brand despite having faith in the product. In fact, all the sharks – Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar refuse to fund the brand even after appreciating their work with the product and its packaging.

Watch Aman and Anupam’s big argument from Shark Tank India Season 3:

Shark Tank India has roped in Ritesh Agarwal, Deepender Goyal and Azhar Iqubal as the new judges on the show this year. Many viewers believe that Deepinder, who’s the founder of Zomato, behaves a lot like Ashneer Grover, one of the first sharks on the season and also, the founder of BharatPay.

Shark Tank India Season 3 is already attracting interesting pitches. In another episode which is yet to be aired, shark Peyush Bansal encountered an awkward situation. He found the pitchers who made him invest in their company but never paid him back. Everything about this season looks intriguing. No? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India, Season 3!

