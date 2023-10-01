Home

Entertainment

Shark Tank India S3: Meet OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Who Replaces Amit Jain – His Net Worth, Car Collection And Business Details

Shark Tank India S3: Meet OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Who Replaces Amit Jain – His Net Worth, Car Collection And Business Details

Shark Tank India S3: All about OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal who has replaced Amit Jain in the business reality show.

Shark Tank India S3: Meet OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Who Replaces Amit Jain - His Net Worth, Car Collection And Business Details

Ritesh Agarwal Joins Shark Tank India Season 3: Shark Tank India is back with its third season and fans are all geared up to witness India’s one and only business reality show. Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. The purpose of the series is to give a platform to aspiring startup entrepreneurs. Now, Oyo Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal has also joined Shark Tank India Season 3 as the youngest entrepreneur among the Sharks. Ritesh, who has replaced Amit Jain in the new season, is known for revolutionising the hospitality industry with his unique idea of Oyo Rooms services. A glimpse into his net worth, car collection and business.

Trending Now

Ritesh Agarwal Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 Judges:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar)

You may like to read

Ritesh Agarwal’s Net Worth:

Ritesh’s current net worth is around Rs $2 billion, equivalent to Rs. 16,462 Crore as reported by the online business portal Money Mint. In 2021, he became the youngest Indian entrepreneur to be included in Forbes’ Billionair List. His majority of wealth comes from his hospitality business Oyo Rooms.

Shark Tank India Team Introduces Ritesh Agarwal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Ritesh Agarwal’s Income And Property

Ritesh Agarwal’s total earnings include a monthly income of Rs. 10 Crore and an annual income of Rs. 100 Crore, as reported by Money Mint. Ritesh had acquired $2 billion worth of shares in the company in 2019 and he also owns an opulent residence in Mumbai.

Ritesh Agarwal Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar)

Ritesh Agarwal’s Car Collection (Money Mint)

Mercedes Benz S 350D valued at Rs. 1.4 Crores

Audi A4 priced at Rs. 45 Lakhs

Range Rover Sports costing Rs. 1 Crore

Mercedes Benz E200 worth Rs. 64 Lakhs

Toyota Fortuner valued at Rs. 36 Lakhs

Ritesh is also the proprietor of a private jet which has an estimated value of $ 20 million.

Philanthropy

The Ritesh Agarwal Foundation is dedicated towards assisting young entrepreneurs in India. Ritesh has committed to giving away $2 billion from his own wealth towards philanthropic causes.

For more updates on Shark Tank India Season 3 and Ritesh Agarwal, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES