Home

Entertainment

Shark Tank India S3: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Joins Panel – His Net Worth, Car Collection And Business Details

Shark Tank India S3: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Joins Panel – His Net Worth, Car Collection And Business Details

Shark Tank India S3: Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined the panel as new judge. – A glimpse at his net worth and income.

Shark Tank India S3: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Joins Panel – His Net Worth, Car Collection And Business Details

Shark Tank India S3: Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined the panel of Shark Tank India Season 3. Deepinder became the new shark after OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal in the business reality show. Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. The purpose of the series is to give a platform to budding entrepreneurs who come up with their startup ideas. Shark Tank India shared a new promo in its official Instagram handle where Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta introducer the Zomato founder to the audiences. A glimpse into his net worth, car collection and business.

Trending Now

Watch Deepinder Goyal’s Viral Video From Shark Tank India 3 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

You may like to read

Deepinder Goyal’s Net Worth:

Deepinder Goyal’s net worth is Rs 2023 Crore, as estimated by DNA. He accumulated a net worth of INR 650 Million in 2021. The Zomato CEO initially used to earn a salary of Rs 3 Crore per annum. His salary further dropped to Rs 1.96 Crore in FY21. Deepinder later announced that he won’t take a salary for 36 months.

Deepinder Goyal Has Authored a Book ‘Culture’ on Startup Entrepreneurs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juggernaut Books (@juggernaut.in)

Deepinder Goyal’s Car Collection

Ferrari Roma : Valued at Rs 4.76 Crore (Source-Car Dekho)

: Valued at Rs 4.76 Crore (Source-Car Dekho) Porsche 911 Turbo S : Valued at Rs 3.35 Crore (Source-Zig Wheels)

: Valued at Rs 3.35 Crore (Source-Zig Wheels) Lamborghini Urus : Valued between Rs 4.18 Crore-Rs 4.22 Crore (Source-Car Dekho)

: Valued between Rs 4.18 Crore-Rs 4.22 Crore (Source-Car Dekho) Porsche Carrera S: Valued at Rs 2.31 Crore (Source-Car Dekho)

Deepinder Goyal’s Philanthropy Services

Deepinder received shares worth Rs 387 crore as ESOP in 2022, as reported by DNA. His ESOP proceeds worth Rs 700 Crore were donated to Zomato foundation. The not-for-profit NGO works for the benefits of the company’s delivery partners.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES