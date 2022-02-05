The show Shark Tank India, that got over on Friday, February 4 with its first season, was one of the most talked shows on social media. It became a major pop-culture and social media phenomenon ever since it premiered in December 2021. Even the ratings of the show were sky-high. After every episode that telecasted, one cannot miss to scroll through social media without coming across a meme or two poking fun at the Sharks. Several moments from the show, dialogues uttered by the sharks like Ashneer Grover’s ‘Ye sab doglapan hai’, ‘Aap apna time waste karr rahe ho, band karo issey’, ‘main out hoon’, ‘bakwas hai ye sab’ to Namita’s ‘Kyunki mein pharma se hun…’ became fodder for countless memes.Also Read - Shark Tank India: Vineeta Singh Roasts Anupam Mittal In A Battle Of Wits, Leaves Namita Thapar In Splits

Twitter erupted with hilarious meme fest as netizens began to talk about the debates, dissections and never-changing clothes of Sharks. Have a look at the jokes and memes from the show Shark Tank India: Also Read - Industry Elated As FM Calls Startups 'Drivers Of Growth'

Shark tank season 1 is over, ab me 9-10 kya karoon#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/AhCLDVWobA — 🦋 (@rainandwinters) February 4, 2022

This last pitch of season 1 ❤️❤️ #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/SWHp2BCTtC — Pramod Singh (@pramodks007) February 4, 2022

Those ladies were like let’s get rich forever and retire. When all are asking money then we can also pull off a huge chunk. #AmanGupta #SharkTankIndia #boat pic.twitter.com/BKqkg1z0pg — Rajender Pal (@IamRajenderPal) February 5, 2022

Started #SharkTankIndia with no expectations, but its been fun. and the memes are even better. pic.twitter.com/UCfvRz9AzP — shruthi venkatesh (@shruthivee) February 5, 2022

#SharkTankIndia Everyone Wants 2nd Season of Shark Tank India. Le Investors be like : pic.twitter.com/TFNWyodbA7 — Rushikesh Shah (@Rushi_Official) February 4, 2022



The investors on the show (or ‘Sharks’ as they are called) from Shark Tank India Season 1 were Ashneer Grover (Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boat), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder and Chief Mama of MamaEarth), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).