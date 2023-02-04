Home

Shark Tank India Season 2: Amit Jain Criticises Hair Product Founders For Poor Branding, Namita Thapar Asks Him Not to be Harsh – Watch

Shark Tank India Season 2: Amit Jain recently criticised the hair product founders for their poor branding, while Namita Thapar told him not to be harsh. - Watch

Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Tank India Season 2 is known for its innovative ideas by Picthers and the Indian audiences have resonated with the business-based reality show. The new season featuring Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar as judges is an Indian adaptation of the American television series with the same concept. Owners and founders of startups participate in the show as Pitchers while the judges give their final verdict on the market value of their product. In an upcoming episode, the hair product founders were slammed by Amit Jain. The latter criticised them for poor branding, while Namita Thapar interrupted by calling it too harsh.

SHARK TANK INDIA JUDGES REJECT HAIRE CARE BRAND

In the new episode Hinshra Manadath Habeeb and Yuba Mohammed Romin Aga introduce their brand of hair care products and hair accessories to the Sharks. The founders revealed about working from two different cities, their main profession and business market among other things. The pitchers demanded Rs 75 lakhs for 2.5 percent equity, while Vineeta told them that the price point is too much. She also pointed out at the problems in their business. Namita opined that it was too early to invest in their brand. Anupam said that the founders lacked marketing instinct based on their pricing and packaging.

ANUPAM MITTAL MAKES A CONDITIONAL OFFER TO PITCHERS

Amit was completely transparent with the pitchers and mentioned that their branding was bad. He stated that, “You are doing time-pass”. As Namita interrupted and said he was being a bit harsh. The CarDekho owner replied, “I want to be harsh. First you guys work together, then you’ll be more passionate about your business.” As Amit opted out, Anupam stepped in and told the Pitchers, “I didn’t have money when I started. I did consulting business to fund my business and I did it for 3 to 4 years. You can work from separate cities as well.” He advised the girls to get a CMO for their company. Anupam offered the hair product brand owners Rs 75 lakhs for 10 percent equity. They countered him with of Rs 75 lakhs for 7.5 percent equity before settling for his previous offer.

Shark Tank India Season 2 to airs on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on Sony Liv app.

Shark Tank India Season 2 to airs on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on Sony Liv app.