Shark Tank India Season 2 Becomes Bigg Boss – Netizens Shocked After Anupam Mittal And Peyush Bansal Get Into Heated Argument, Check Tweets

Shark Tank India Season 2: The new season of the business reality show – Shark Tank India – seems high on drama and emotions. In the latest episode, sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal broke into a heated argument. So much so that they backed out after giving an offer and made it clear they wouldn’t want to come together on the deal.

In the first pitch of the episode, Vineet Saraiwala, a visually-challenged entrepreneur introduces his brand – Atypical Advantage – which helps people with disabilities to get jobs in the most reputed organisations in the country. More than a business model, it interested sharks for what it’s contributing to society. Peyush argued that Vineet has many investors in his company and therefore, he would want a ‘seat at the table’ and invest solo. Anupam teamed up with Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta to present an offer to him. However, Vineet suggested all four sharks come together to which Peyush retaliated and mentioned that he is advising against keeping many investors/ advisors in his company. This irked Anupam who accused Peyush of trying to have the ‘biggest’ seat at the table by cutting their legs.

ANUPAM MITTAL VS PEYUSH BANSAL ON SHARK TANK INDIA SEASON 2

A whole heated exchange took place between the two sharks. Namita stepped up and asked both of them to calm down. Later, Anupam also backed out leaving only Namita and Aman with their offer. With no other option left to pursue, Vineet accepted the only offer left. However, the whole drama didn’t get unnoticed by the viewers who discussed this on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, “In #SharkTankIndiaSeason2. A pitcher came with vision impairment and shark @peyushbansal really wanted to help that startup but because of big ego of @AnupamMittal. It has really ruined the cause. Before investing learn to behave first Mr Anupam. #SharkTankIndia #AtypicalAdvantage (sic)”. Another user wrote, “I don’t think it was his ego. He was actually right. Peyush wanted himself only as investor + advisor where as he was also telling to remove the share of 14 investors where pitcher was literally in a dilemma. Anupam was right in his place • #SharkTankIndia • (sic)”

@peyushbansal kya hua sirjee? U were my fav shark last season. Aaj k episode scripted? For TRP? @AnupamMittal always a matured guy and rightly sits in the middle.#SharkTankIndia — Dibs (@rakabid) January 11, 2023

#SharkTankIndia peyush just wanted a separate deal alone which was good for both the pitcher and investor but anupam disrupted it. — Vivek Jalan (@VivekJalan13) January 11, 2023

Am I watching Big boss or Shark tank, please help#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 #SharkTankIndia #sharktankorbigboss — Ronit Doshi (@RonitdDoshi) January 11, 2023

#AnupamMittal just ensured the guy doesn’t get the deal he wants which was with #Peyush unbelievable. #SharkTankIndia — Advaith (@SharmaAdvaith) January 11, 2023

Guys ye to big boss hain#SharkTankIndia — Livin’ for Art (@LivinforArt1) January 11, 2023

#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 is turning out to be a daily soap after each episode. It is like chache mame ke bete beti sitting together to invest in businesses.#SharkTankIndia — Naman Bhatia (@damn_nmn) January 11, 2023

Aaj ka episode ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ ka 2nd part lag raha hai👽 #SharkTankIndia #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 — Prateek (@Laughing_Bulla) January 11, 2023

Today’s #SharkTankIndia proves the show is moving towards a dramatic phase. Waiting for tomorrow’s episode.. @peyushbansal @AnupamMittal — Rehan.eth 🚀 | Marketing 📈 | Productivity ⚡ (@digicritics) January 11, 2023

Interestingly, as shown in the promo of the next episode, the drama is only going to exceed from here. Namita and Anupam will be seen in the middle of a solid argument at the end of which the former even walks out of the sets. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India Season 2!