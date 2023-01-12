  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Shark Tank India Season 2 Becomes Bigg Boss – Netizens Shocked After Anupam Mittal And Peyush Bansal Get Into Heated Argument, Check Tweets

Shark Tank India Season 2 Becomes Bigg Boss – Netizens Shocked After Anupam Mittal And Peyush Bansal Get Into Heated Argument, Check Tweets

Shark Tank India Season 2: Anupam Mittal And Peyush Bansal Get Into a Heated Argument Over a Pitch by a Visually Challenged Entrepreneur. Netizens Find it Very Dramatic. Check How The Viewers Are Reacting on Twitter After The latest Episode.

Published: January 12, 2023 1:10 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

Shark Tank India Season 2 Becomes Bigg Boss - Netizens Shocked After Anupam Mittal And Peyush Bansal Get Into Heated Argument, Check Tweets
Shark Tank India Season 2 Becomes Bigg Boss - Netizens Shocked After Anupam Mittal And Peyush Bansal Get Into Heated Argument, Check Tweets

Shark Tank India Season 2: The new season of the business reality show – Shark Tank India – seems high on drama and emotions. In the latest episode, sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal broke into a heated argument. So much so that they backed out after giving an offer and made it clear they wouldn’t want to come together on the deal.

Also Read:

In the first pitch of the episode, Vineet Saraiwala, a visually-challenged entrepreneur introduces his brand – Atypical Advantage – which helps people with disabilities to get jobs in the most reputed organisations in the country. More than a business model, it interested sharks for what it’s contributing to society. Peyush argued that Vineet has many investors in his company and therefore, he would want a ‘seat at the table’ and invest solo. Anupam teamed up with Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta to present an offer to him. However, Vineet suggested all four sharks come together to which Peyush retaliated and mentioned that he is advising against keeping many investors/ advisors in his company. This irked Anupam who accused Peyush of trying to have the ‘biggest’ seat at the table by cutting their legs.

ANUPAM MITTAL VS PEYUSH BANSAL ON SHARK TANK INDIA SEASON 2

A whole heated exchange took place between the two sharks. Namita stepped up and asked both of them to calm down. Later, Anupam also backed out leaving only Namita and Aman with their offer. With no other option left to pursue, Vineet accepted the only offer left. However, the whole drama didn’t get unnoticed by the viewers who discussed this on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, “In #SharkTankIndiaSeason2. A pitcher came with vision impairment and shark @peyushbansal really wanted to help that startup but because of big ego of @AnupamMittal. It has really ruined the cause. Before investing learn to behave first Mr Anupam. #SharkTankIndia #AtypicalAdvantage (sic)”. Another user wrote, “I don’t think it was his ego. He was actually right. Peyush wanted himself only as investor + advisor where as he was also telling to remove the share of 14 investors where pitcher was literally in a dilemma. Anupam was right in his place • #SharkTankIndia • (sic)”

Interestingly, as shown in the promo of the next episode, the drama is only going to exceed from here. Namita and Anupam will be seen in the middle of a solid argument at the end of which the former even walks out of the sets. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India Season 2!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 12, 2023 1:10 PM IST