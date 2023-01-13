Home

Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar has rejected Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal's joint deal offer in a new promo from the series.

Shark Tank India Season 2: The Indian reality business series featuring Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar as Sharks is adding more thrill. Shark Tank India Season 2 is no less entertaining than other reality shows or daily soaps when it comes to dramatic turns. No doubt, reality is much more interesting than fiction. Now, a new promo from the upcoming episode is surely going to add up to the audience’s curiosity and expectations. In the viral video Namita Thapar refuses a joint business deal by Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal. She even said that ‘I want to appreciate their audacity’.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL PROMO FROM SHARK TANK INDIA 2:

NAMITA THAPAR CLASHES WITH AMIT JAIN AND PEYUSH BANSAL

A pitcher was seeking investment for his wearable and Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled device to monitor the vital parameters of pregnant women and their babies. As Namita told the pitcher in the video, “This is my deal. I want to go solo.” As Amit said that he is ready to close the deal on his terms, Namita doubled the offer. When Amit asked him, “Do you want to do business or not?” Namita reacted by saying, “I want to appreciate their audacity. They are trying to challenge me.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 is a Hindi-language business reality television series where entrepreneurs’ present to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

