Shark Tank India Season 2: Peyush Bansal Offers Blank Cheque to Pitcher With Sanitary Pad Disposal Machine, Shocks Others – Watch Viral Video

Shark Tank India Season 2: Peyush Bansal gets so impressed with a pitcher that he offers him a black cheque while other sharks are left surprised. Check the viral video from the episode here.

Shark Tank India Season 2: The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 was full of surprises. It featured a deal that was never heard of or seen before on the show. When a pitcher demanded an investment for his brand, Peyush Bansal offered him a blank cheque while other sharks kept looking in shock.

Ajinkya Dhariya pitched his brand, a sanitary pad disposal machine, to the sharks. All of them were so impressed that they started offering their deals to him. Peyush, the COO of Lenskart, tried to win the deal by offering him a black cheque at the percentage of equity that he wanted. The original ask was Rs 50 lakh for two percent equity and both Peyush and Anupam Mittal agreed to the same.

Other sharks – Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar – also curated their offer but before they could pitch, Peyush insisted on investing in Ajinkya’s company anyhow. He also told Vineeta ‘Dekho main toh karuna deal, tumhe karna, nahi karna vo dekh lena (I will do this deal, come what may. Now you see if you guys want to do it or not).

Peyush’s behaviour and eagerness to invest in Ajinkya’s company surprised the rest of the sharks. He also told the pitcher, “1 chahiye, 1.25 chahye, 1.5 chahye, 2 chahye, 2.5 chahye – jo aap loge vo le lo, aapki valuation. Ya toh aap genius ho ya lucky ho, (You want Rs 1 crore or 2.5 crores, you will get whatever you ask on your own valuation. Either you are a genius or extremely lucky)” before writing the black cheque. While Vineeta tried to stop him, Aman Gupta simply expressed his excitement and said, “Oh my God, this is amazing.” Anupam, who was also keen on taking the deal, offered Rs 1 crore for 1 percent equity and matched Peyush’s offer. He told Ajinkya, “I don’t think you should dilute more equity. What had your mom said, keep the equity safe.”

Both Namita and Vineeta teamed up to offer a deal and highlight how as women, they would prove to be better of help for a company making sanitary pads disposal machines.

Interestingly, Ajinkya made a counteroffer and got all four sharks on board with 4 percent equity for Rs 1 crore. It was an important pitch with crazy reactions from the sharks. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India Season 2!