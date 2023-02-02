Home

Entertainment

Shark Tank India Season 2: Vineeta Singh And Peyush Bansal Left Shocked After Teenage Pitcher Reveals an Unbelievable Back Story

Shark Tank India Season 2: Vineeta Singh And Peyush Bansal Left Shocked After Teenage Pitcher Reveals an Unbelievable Back Story

Shark Tank India Season 2: Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal were left in utter shock after teenage pitcher revealed an unbelievable back story.

Shark Tank India Season 2: Vineeta Singh And Peyush Bansal Left Shocked After Teenage Pitcher Reveals an Unbelievable Back Story

Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Tank India Season 2 is getting more interesting and engaging with every new episode. The business-based reality show has found a lot of resonance among the Indian television audiences and is also hailed by netizens. Shark Tank is primarily an American reality show, but its Indian adaptation is equally getting acceptance in pop culture. At a time when Startups and entrepreneurship is an ideal career scope for millenials and Gen Z. Shark Tank India 2 has caught the pulse of viewers, especially the youth in India. Recently, a Pitcher, who barely turned 18 came to the Sharks with his idea and narrated his Entreprenurial journey. Vineeta Singh And Peyush Bansal were left in utter shock after hearing the Pitcher’s unbelievable back story.

CHECK OUT SHARK TANK INDIA SEASON 2’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

SHARK TANK INDIA SEASON 2 JUDGES IMPRESSED BY TEENAGE PITCHER

When Pitcher Shreyaan Daga was asked about his age, he replied to Peyush Bansal that “I started my entrepreneurial journey at the age of 8. That is when I started selling my paintings. Pahli baar paisa kamaya (earned money for the first time), 9000 rupees. Then I did internship in the stock market in the 7th grade. Research kiya. 9th grade main maine school me loans dena shuru kia at 45-50 percent interest (started giving loans in school).” Anupam Mittal interrupted and stated, “Bhai, why you being slippery? Tell me your age.” The Pitcher finally said, “Main abhi 18 saal ka hu, 20 din pahle hi 18 saal ka hua hu (I am 18, just turned 18 20 days before).” Left in utter shock Vineeta said “Oh My God”, while Peyush wished him “Happy Birthday”. When Anupam asked him if he goes to college, he revealed, “No, I left school after 10th grade. My full-time focus is into OLN.”

The teenage Pitcher cracked a deal with Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal at Rs 30 Lakh for 5 percent equity with a valuation of Rs 6 crore. Shreyaan also told that his father loaned him Rs 2 Lakh for his startup which the young entrepreneur was able to return manifold. When Aman Gupta learnt about the revenue the Pitcher was making from his company, he gave the latter a standing ovation.

Shark Tank India Season 2 to airs on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on Sony Liv app.

For more updates on Shark Tank India Season 2, check out this space at India.com.