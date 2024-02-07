Home

Shark Tank India Season 3: Anupam Mittal Crashes a Drone During Trial, Aman Gupta Offers Debt

Shark Tank India Season 3 latest episdoe update: A 'spatial AI drone' brand gives the sharks demo for their product and it goes wrong as Anupam Mittal crashes the product during trial.

Shark Tank India Season 3 latest episode update

Shark Tank India 3 latest episode update: The makers have invited new sharks to build up the excitement level in the latest season of Shark Tank India. The whole combination of new sharks and interesting pitches is making the show look grander than it has been. In the new episode, a drone company raised Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2.5 per cent of equity. Their brand Vecros has made India’s first self-flying spatial AI drone which works autonomously. When Anupam got up to take the drone demo, little did he know he would escape getting hurt.

Namita Thapar jokingly asked Anupam to try flying the drone. He got up and held the remote in his hand, without realising that since it’s an autonomous drone, he is not supposed to press anything and let it fly. He had to act like an obstacle to show how the drone would dodge him and keep flying. However, once he pressed the buttons, the drone got confused and crashed into him. He didn’t get hurt and rushed towards his seat but it seemed like he dodged a big hazard on the set.

Later, while the rest of the four sharks refuse to invest in the product including Deependra, Vineeta, Anupam and Namita, Aman makes an offer. He, however, offers debt and proposes Rs 20 lakhs for one percent of equity and Rs 80 lakhs of debt at 10 per cent interest for three years. The deal is made and the founders finally crack investment. However, the highlight remains the drone crash that Anupam initiated.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India Season 3 has invited several new judges to be a part of the new season. Apart from the ones who have been associated with the show since the very beginning – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain who joined from the last season, there are going to be around six new sharks this season. The names include Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala who will be seen in the show this year.

Are you following Shark Tank India Season 3? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!

