Shark Tank India Season 3: Anupam Mittal Engages in Fiery Exchange With Entrepreneur in Upcoming Episode – See Video

In Shark Tank India Season 3, Anupam Mittal had an argument with a pitcher. Check the viral video.

Shark Tank India Season 3: In an upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 3, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com, takes center stage as he engages in a verbal spat with a determined pitcher. The intense confrontation unfolds in a recently released promo by the show’s makers, offering a sneak peek into the intriguing pitches set to captivate the judges. The promo kicks off with a pitcher presenting a unique “world-class laser treatment” that provides door-to-door services. Aman Gupta, Co-founder of Boat, immediately raises a question, drawing parallels between the pitcher’s business and the popular service provider Urban Clap. Gupta points out, “Jaise Urban Clap salon at home hai, you guys are skincare at home.” The pitcher swiftly responds, urging the judges not to draw comparisons between the two companies.

Anupam Mittal then steps into the fray, inquiring about the pitcher’s market share percentage. The pitcher explains, “Percentage mein toh jo hamara business hai, divided by 2 billion ki market kyuki aur toh koi kar nahi raha na.” Mittal, seemingly dissatisfied, accuses the pitcher of arrogance, expressing his disappointment. Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, concurs, highlighting the absence of humility in the pitch.

As Mittal continues to press, the lady-pitcher offers an apology, prompting Mittal to question her emotional response to their comments. The pitcher defends herself, stating, “Kyuki aab aapne mere personality par allegation hi laga diya,” acknowledging that she might have “messed it up.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)



Shark Tank India Season 3, which premiered on January 22, 2024, sees the return of familiar sharks, including Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh. The fiery exchange in the upcoming episode adds to the excitement, showcasing the high-stakes nature of entrepreneurial pitches on the popular reality show.

