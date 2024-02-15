Home

Shark Tank India Season 3: Pitchers Sell ‘Milk’ But Sharks Say It’s Not Milk, Radhika Questions Ingredients – Watch

Shark Tank India Season 3 latest episode: An alternate milk company tries to market their products selling it 'mlk' but finds themselves facing the sharks who have some legit questions.

Shark Tank India Season 3 new episode

Shark Tank India Season 3: Not every day is the best day for pitchers in Shark Tank India Season 3. Sometimes, the jackpot hits and they get more than what they have asked for without even diluting enough equity. But, on some days, it’s either not the right pitch or the right ask which makes them go empty-handed. That’s exactly what happened in the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 3 when an alternate milk brand company appeared to ask for funding for their various plant-based milk products. AltCo. introduced themselves as the alternative to real milk.

The products and packaging looked attractive but the ingredients and pitch didn’t match with their idea of growth. The sharks told the pitchers to be clear with their vision and not trap the audience. The brand sells soy milk and other kinds of drinks as an alternative to milk. When Radhika picked the tetra pack and checked the ingredients, it mentioned sunflower oil and other kinds of oil which made her a little iffy. She asked the pitchers about the ingredients and if they were safe for the kids. The pitchers explained the significance of using these oils in the product but couldn’t tell if these ingredients are helpful in a kid’s growth or not. They, however, stressed on how they don’t use a lot of artificial ingredients and preservatives which other brands use in their products.

None of the sharks agreed to invest money in the brand purely because they couldn’t crack their vision, their idea of building trust among the consumers and the market where there are already a lot of brands which are making similar products.

Shark Tank India Season 3 is witnessing many interesting pitches where sharks seem compelled to invest in a brand. Sometimes, even more than what the pitchers have demanded. The show has introduced more sharks in their format this season. The new names include Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal and Azhar Iqubal. The other sharks who continue to hear the pitches and give tips are Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Jain and Piyush Bansal.

Shark Tank India Season 3 airs on Sony Television from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!

