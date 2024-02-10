Home

Entertainment

Shark Tank India Season 3: Sharks Shocked to Know About Real Lab-Grown Diamonds, Come Together to Invest in Brand For 6% Equity

Shark Tank India Season 3: Sharks Shocked to Know About Real Lab-Grown Diamonds, Come Together to Invest in Brand For 6% Equity

A jewllery brand from Surat shows Sharks how they create lab-grown diamonds which look and test exactly like the real diamonds. The brand gets an all-shark deal at Rs 2 crore for 6 percent equity. Read on.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Sharks Shocked to Know About Real Lab-Grown Diamonds, Come Together to Invest in Brand For 6% Equity

Shark Tank India S3 updates: Shark Tank India is hosting new pitchers every day who come with the most interesting business ideas. But, not everyone gets an all-shark deal. A jewellery brand appeared on the show and bagged an all-shark deal but not before impressing them with their unique idea. The brand, run by a brother-sister duo, operates in Surat, the diamond hub of Gujarat. On Shark Tank India, the duo talked about coming up with the idea of making a brand dealing in ‘lab-grown diamonds’. They explained how lab-grown diamonds carry the exact property as real diamonds, they are just man-made. The pitchers further tested the diamonds with a tester pen which rejected a Zarcoin stone but reached the right parameter when tested on the real diamond stone and the lab-grown diamond. Everything about the brand and their research into the market impressed the sharks.

Trending Now

The first offer came from Aman who initially made an individual offer but combined the same deal with Radhika when she showed her interest. Vineeta went ahead with her own offer following which Ritesh Aggarwal asked her to have a combined deal. Piyush also expressed his interest in funding the brand and presented a combined deal with Vineeta and Ritesh. When the brand was asked for their decision, they demanded that all the sharks come together for one big deal. Their original ask was for ‘Rs 1 crore for 2% equity’. However, when all the sharks insisted, they closed the deal with all of them on board for ‘Rs 2 crores for 6% equity’.

You may like to read

The jewellery brand which got an all-shark deal

This was probably the first deal of the season in which all the sharks came together to invest in a brand. It is also very unlikely for many sharks to invest in a jewellery brand but Radhika seemed absolutely convinced about the scope of expansion and the future increase in the trend of buying lab-grown diamonds. She mentioned that the market of the product is already growing in the US.

Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar weren’t part of the episode. The new sharks – Ritesh and Radhika joined the rest of the sharks in judging and valuing the brands as per their pitches. This was also that rare time when no arguments were made, no discussions were made and everyone was convinced about investing in the company of the brother-sister duo who produces and sells lab-grown diamonds. Did you find the pitch interesting? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India Season 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.