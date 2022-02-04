Any Shark Tank India fan would agree that the best part of every episode is when the Sharks lock horns with each other and engage in fun banter and roasting. In last night’s episode of Shark Tank India the viewers saw a roast battle between Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal and Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh. It all began when founders of the bacon-based food start-up Nomad Food Project were negotiating a deal with the sharks.Also Read - Industry Elated As FM Calls Startups 'Drivers Of Growth'

During the interaction, Anupam Mittal tried to interact with the entrepreneurs but was interrupted by Vineeta Singh. Anupam, who was displeased with the interruption, turned to Vineeta and said, "Tum yaar kuch bolti bhi ho ki sirf chillaati ho (Do you talk or just shout)?" Vineeta responded by mimicking Anupam's voice. "I will try your baritone," before turning to the pitchers and saying in the same voice, "Ab aap sawaal ka jawaab humein dijiye (Now answer our question)." Watch the hilarious exchange below:

The rest of the sharks couldn’t help but laugh at the banter with Emcure Pharmaceuticals honcho, Namita Thapar, saying ‘Roasted!’. Vineeta then turned to Anupam and asked, ‘Does it sound better?’, to which Anupam responded, “Thoda time lagega (It will take you some time).” But it seemed like Vineeta wanted to have the last word. She said, “Main aati hoon aapke paas practice karne (I will come to you to practice)”.

The last episode of Shark Tank India, which is currently in its finale week, will air tonight. All seven sharks will be seen in the episode as the last set of entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to the potential investors. Will you be watching Shark Tank tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments below.