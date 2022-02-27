The first season of popular reality show Shark Tank India has come to an end but ardent fans of the show are keenly following all the moves of the Sharks. Recently, boAt CEO Aman Gupta went on a vacation to Ranthambore with family and friends. Aman Gupta took to Instagram to share pictures from his vacation. In one of the posts, Aman can be seen recreating Ajay Devgn’s iconic car scene from Golmaal. Check out his post below:Also Read - BharatPe Fires Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain On Financial Fraud Charges

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

“When Ajay Devgn meets SRK meets me,” he wrote in the caption. During his stint in Shark Tank India, Aman was seen quoting popular Bollywood dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah to the iconic film Deewar. Also Read - Gurugram School Girl, 13, Bags Rs 50 Lakh Funding Offer For Anti-Bullying App on Shark Tank India

That’s not all – Aman also took to Instagram to share a photo with Lenskart honcho Peyush Bansal on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Sharing the photo, he wished him a happy birthday and called him a “Rockstar.” As soon as Aman shared the photo, co-shark Anupam Mittal commented, “Wow… u huys in Ranthambore? Looks swell.” In response, Aman replied, “Yes bhai. Piyush wanted to meet Katrina. You know what I mean…” Check out the post below:

In another photo that Aman shared on his Instagram Stories, he was seen posing with his wife Priya and their daughters Mia Gupta and Adaa Gupta. In another picture, Aman and Priya were seen striking a romantic pose as they got clicked.

