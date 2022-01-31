Ashneer Grover, who is making headlines these days for judging Shark Tank, is in a legal soup. It has been reported in Live Mint that the BharatPe co-founder and managing director is likely going to be fired from the company under suspicion of fraud. The company has hired a new law firm and is conducting an investigation into the matter. A source has informed the publication that Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain, who is the head of controls at BharatPe has also been fired. Madhuri owned a fashion boutique before she joined BharatPe. “At times, the company did try to look at hiring a qualified CFO (chief financial officer), but Grover turned down that decision,” the source said.Also Read - Ashneer Grover Controversy: BharatPe Says Not Fired Any Employee, Audit Is On

When contacted BharatPe, they denied that the company had fired 15 employees. “The board of BharatPe has not terminated the services of any employee at this stage. Reports suggesting any termination are baseless and untrue. The board remains committed to an independent and thorough audit process. No action has been taken or will be taken till the audit has been completed. We again urge the media not to speculate in advance of the report and make a judgement based on uninformed sources,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Inspired By The Judges of Shark Tank India? Know Their Education Qualifications

A report in Economic Times mentioned the Shark Tank judge is seeking legal help amid mounting pressure on him to exit the company permanently. Ashneer Grover is known on the show for his blunt replies to pitchers asking for investments in their businesses. He has been trending for his responses as people like his no-nonsense approach. Also Read - BharatPe Vs Kotak Mahindra Bank: As Both Parties Send Legal Notices To Each Other, Netizens Say Uninstall BharatPe App