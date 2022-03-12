Viral Video: Ever since Shark Tank aired, there are a bunch of memes that started circulating on social media websites from Ashneer Grover’s ‘Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai’ to Aman Gupta’s ‘Hum Sab Sambhaal Lenge’, these sharks became meme industry’s favourite. Recently, one of the judges Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics took to her Twitter handle to share a hilarious meme on her where the netizens compared her with Raju Rastogi’s mother from 3 Idiots. Who can forget Raju’s unhappy mother complaining about rising prices of vegetables in 3 Idiots? Vineeta Singh recreated the look with her employee and shared it on social. “All is not well! Stop with the photoshopping, Team Sugar,” Vineeta Singh captioned the video.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Ukrainian Couple Stands Up To Armed Russian Soldiers. Watch

In the viral video, the minute-long video starts with a Sugar employee scrolling through his phone when he gets a meme involving his boss Vineeta Singh and then he imagines her Raju Ki Mummy Avatar. Donning a saree and dressed like a woman from the 1960's, she also started talking like one.

Watch Shark Vineeta’s Video Here:

All is not well! Stop with the photoshopping, Team @trySUGAR 😣 pic.twitter.com/98smTS7teA — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) March 12, 2022



Shark Tank‘s Vineeta’s video has left Twitterati in splits. Fans have called it the coolest thing on internet. “That’s how you handle troll army & bullies on social media, so sporting & creative,” one of the Tweets read. Another social media user wrote, “What a boss lady, man! Perfect answer to all the memes out there.” One of the fans also requested Aman Gupta to appoint Vineeta as Boat’s marketing head.

Another user said, “Wow #VineetaSingh! Shark move 🔥🙌🏽”. The other one wrote, “Sugar is Sweet but every entrepreneur feels bitter with you because Most of the time you say I’m OUT🤔😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣”.