Shark Tank 2: Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar's Shark Tank India became one of the most popular television programs. Good news for budding entrepreneurs! The shooting for the second season of the show will commence on August 19, 2022. The show has aided several entrepreneurs in the beginning stages of their operations; some have even succeeded in going global.

The pre-production phase of the show has lasted a while, and the creators are now prepared to start shooting it starting tomorrow. The big day will be filmed at a studio in a Mumbai neighbourhood, and preparations are well underway. The channel will shortly reveal the precise date of Shark Tank India 2's formal premiere, as per Pinkvilla reports.

Sony TV shared the announcement and captioned it, "The door of opportunities, for all your budding entrepreneurs, closes in just ONE day. Hurry up! Register your business idea/venture with #SharkTankIndiaSeaon2 before this Shark gets inside the tank. Last date of registration: 19th June 2022."

Watch Sony TV's Official Announcement:

An Indian business reality television program called Shark Tank India is made by Studio NEXT. The show will offer the audience a chance to see some fresh business prospects.

Are you excited for Shark Tank season 2?