Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover Taunts Kapil Sharma on His Drunk Tweets to PM Modi- Watch Hilarious Video

The Kapil Sharma Show hosted the coveted Sharks of Shark Tank India – Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh last Sunday. From witty retorts to some rib-tickling banter, the episode promised to be an entertaining one. Ashneer Grover’s diabolical punches left Kapil Sharma speechless as he took a jibe at comedian for his drunk tweets to PM Modi. During the episode, Kapil asked BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover the reason behind his temper to which he said it was because he doesn’t drink so he doesn’t have an outlet. “Kai baar kya hota hai ki raat ko koi banda thoda pee leta hai, raat ko gussa nikaal leta hai, phir subah uth ke bol deta hai, ‘Woh toh Kapil Daniels tha ya Jack Sharma tha’ (Sometimes when a guy takes a few drinks at night, he can say in the morning, ‘It was Kapil Daniels or Jack Sharma’)’,” Ashneer referenced Kapil’s infamous drunk tweets to PM Modi.Also Read - Shark Tank Judge Ashneer Grover to Get Fired From BharatPe Under Suspicion of Fraud? Read on

Kapil Sharma shared a food laugh at the jibe. Also Read - Inspired By The Judges of Shark Tank India? Know Their Education Qualifications

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Ashneer took a dig after Kapil Sharma’s Netflix stand-up special –I Am Not Done Yet released. In the show, Sharma made his fun and had said, “Some tweets were from Johnnie Walker, while some were from Jack Daniels”. Also Read - Inside Kapil Sharma's Lohri Celebrations: Mika Singh Plays Drums, Ginni Dances With Kids