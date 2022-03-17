Sharmaji Namkeen trailer now: The trailer for the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Sharmaji Namkeen was released today on Prime Video. Witness two of the best actors in Hindi cinema- late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal team together to play a one-of-a-kind character. Actors Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar also feature in the family entertainer.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Receives Love Letter From Ranbir Kapoor on 29th Birthday, Did You Spot it in Her Video?

The trailer shows a sympathetic and wonderful story of self-realization and the discovery of a retired widower who takes up the most random of jobs to keep himself busy and away from loneliness. It is filled with flavour and a whole lot of love. After attending a women's kitty group, he discovers a passion for cooking, which brings joy into his life after much trial and error.

Check the trailer here:

Also Read - Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's New Bungalow: Temperature-Controlled Swimming Pool, Amphitheater And a Special Room Dedicated to Rishi Kapoor

B. G. Sharma is a 58-year-old widower who is just one of the millions of nameless persons who make up life’s daily grind. His company, which he had been working for, laid him off one lovely day. Thud! Everything comes to a halt. Sharma is having a hard time dealing with the beast that is retirement. He continually comes up with new ways to stay relevant, but it only serves to annoy his sons. Until one day, he crosses paths with a group of joyful women. They revive in Sharma a passion for cooking and, more broadly, which aids him in discovering his actual calling in life.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.

