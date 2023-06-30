Home

Is 3 Idiots sequel in the making? Sharman Joshi aka Raju spills some beans, Details Inside

Sharman Joshi aka Raju, who is well known for his works in movies like 3 Idiots, Dhol, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Mission Mangal, and many more, has recently dropped a hint about director Rajkumar Hirani plan's to make a sequel for 3 idiots.

Rajkumari Hirani directorial ‘3 Idiots’ released in December 2009. (Credits: Instagram)

Do you remember the chartbuster film 3 Idiots? Yes, you got it right, the Rancho-virus film that was loved worldwide and earned Rs 400 crore. Released in December 2009, Rajkumari Hirani’s directorial 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh among others in key roles was a bestseller at the box office. From kids to elders, it was highly loved by the audience and there is no one who has not watched the movie at least twice. Talking about the recent update, Aamir Khan captivated the audience with R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena in a peculiar ad that spilled some beans about the sequel. Also, in a major update, actor Sharman Joshi aka Raju from the film in his recent interview spoke about 3 Idiots sequel and said that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is interested in producing a sequel. However, the ideas did not work out.

Sharman Joshi’s revelation

Sharman Joshi told DNA, “Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh (If this happens, it will be a lot of fun). Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn’t want to let the crowd down. He’s given me a couple ideas for the sequel. When you question him about it after a few months, he admits that the ideas aren’t working.”

“So, he’s excited to make it (the sequel). We’ll enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it whenever it happens,” he added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s teasing video

Earlier this year, amid rumours of 3 Idiots sequel, Kareena too had shared a video teasing the commercial. She said, “I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were upto something. This press conference clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this. Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar. This smells like a sequel for sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Rajkumar Hirani’s work plan

Rajkumar Hirani is joining hands with Shah Rukh Khan on their highly anticipated film Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and it is expected that the film will be released in theatres in December this year.

Sharman Joshi’s upcoming movie list

On the other hand, Sharman Joshi is all set to fire up the silver screens with his next film Penthouse. He will also be next seen in Sab Moh Maya Hai and Jila Kanauj.

