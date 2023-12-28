Home

Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence on Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s Divorce: ‘She Needed Time to Cool Down’

Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan were present in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 and they chatted about their personal lives, decisions, kids and the difficult times they faced together, including the separation between Saif and Amrita Singh.

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and his mother Sharmila Tagore were the new guests in the latest season of Koffee With Karan. The episode aired on Disney+Hotstar on Wednesday night and gave a sneak peek into the world of the ‘nawabs’ who had family differences, difficult decisions to make but also, the happiest additions to the family and a luxurious life to build. At one point during the episode, host Karan Johar mentioned the time when Saif and his first wife, Amrita were getting separated. The actor’s mom who’s a legendary actor herself, tried to explain how it was an emotionally difficult space for the entire family.

The Amar Prem actor said it was not just a decision for Saif and Amrita but a drastic step that was impacting their entire family. Sharmila called it a double loss because the family wasn’t just losing Amrita but also the two kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She mentioned that Amrita was more affected and needed some time and space to absorb all of it. She said, “When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not harmonious… I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt… so that stage was not nice but I tried. But that’s water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down (sic).”

Sharmila also spoke about Saif being a rebellious child and how they would deal with him. She said he got married when he was 20 and didn’t discuss anything about his decision. The yesteryear diva also talked about meeting Kareena for the first time and finding her very graceful and sorted. She went on to talk about her own experiences in the industry and doing what she always liked. Sharmila revealed how she was the first Bollywood woman to do a bikini photoshoot and the kind of reaction it generated at that time with the discussion even reaching the parliament.

Saif and Sharmila made a wonderful pair on the ‘koffee’ couch. The conversation seemed honest and there was a certain ease about the stories that they shared and even the aspirations they set as a family. Your thoughts on the episode?

