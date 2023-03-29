Home

Sharmila Tagore Recalls Feeling Apprehensive About Playing a Gay Character in ‘Gulmohar’

Sharmila Tagore recently recalled how she was initially feeling apprehensive about playing a gay character in 'Gulmohar'.

Sharmila Tagore on Her Apprehensions of Playing a Gay Character: Sharmila Tagore, known for her path-breaking films and roles always surprises her fans with her soulful performances. The veteran actress is known for popular films like Aprajito (1956) Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), An Evening in Paris (1967), Aradhana (1969) and Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973) to name a few. Now, she is getting rave reviews for her acting prowess in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer family-drama Gulmohar. Sharmila plays Manoj’s mother in the Rahul V Chittela directorial. The movie takes a modern perspective on families and relationships in the present times. The veteran recently opened up about her initial inhibitions on portraying a gay character in the film.

SHARMILA TAGORE OPENS UP ABOUT HER APPREHENSIONS WHILE PLAYING A GAY CHARACTER

In an interaction with Roger Ebert portal, Sharmila revealed “[I felt] a little bit of apprehension, but the way they have dealt with it in the script is very subtle, not in your face. And I’ve been surprised, really. The audience has really accepted it. They’re okay with it. It’s not being underlined, or underscored, or an in-your-face kind of statement. It’s kind of an internal evolution of a person. So it’s at that level.” She further added “It’s been her decision all the way, whatever the need of that time was. And her growth has been sort of powered by that. If you see the film, you realize what sort of a person she is. She is connected to everybody and she still prioritizes her own self. There’s nothing wrong in that. She’s 76 now, in the film. So now she wants to be free, basically.”

SHARMILA TAGORE FEELS GRATEFUL AFTER PLAYING KUSUM BATRA IN GULMOHAR

Speaking about her character, Kusum Batra, Sharmila told “I’m so grateful for this role, that it happened and that I was able to perform in it. I think the audience understood that also. So yes, actually, that was the intention. As you become more experienced, old age also has that sense of freedom. You own yourself. Whatever the society needed from you, or wanted or demanded from you, like raising kids or whatever your duties were, you performed all of that. There comes a time when Kusum says that, ‘The kids are older now. They’re doing their own thing. They have their family. So now I want to live for myself.’ She also opined “I think quite a lot of us feel like that, because a lot of senior people have given up a lot of things for their family. They’ve always prioritized the needs of the family over their own. The kids have changed, their focus has changed. Once upon a time, they couldn’t do without their mother. Now, there are others who are closer to them than their mother. Every generation experiences that shift in focus. So when that happens, you should be able to do what you wanted to do, and not be dependent economically and socially or emotionally on your family. Of course there’s love; there is a bond, but there has to be a freedom of emotion and commitment. You choose then what you have to do, what you want to do, what is your priority.”

The veteran concluded by pointing out “Nobody else can decide what that freedom is. It could be just sitting at home reading a book, or it could be traveling. It could be whatever your own priority is that you have neglected for many years. There is no guilt at all in that. Earlier there’s a lot of guilt for doing something that you wanted to do, because you felt, “Oh, that time should be given to somebody else.” But now there is no need to feel guilty.”

Gulmohar is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Sharmila was last seen in Imran Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Break Ke Baad.

