Home

Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore Reveals Her Cancer Diagnosis on Koffee With Karan, Calls it The Reason Behind Not Doing ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Sharmila Tagore Reveals Her Cancer Diagnosis on Koffee With Karan, Calls it The Reason Behind Not Doing ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the host revealed that not Shabana Azmi but Sharmila Tagoire was the first choice for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Mumbai: The eighth edition of Koffee With Karan brought Bollywood’s mother-son duo on the controversial show hosted by Karan Johar. The 10th episode of KWK8 welcomed veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her son Saif Ali Khan. The duo revealed personal details about their relationships and family while appearing on Karan’s talk show. During the conversation, the actress surprised everyone by sharing her battle with cancer. Also, she mentioned that she had turned down the opportunity to be a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Trending Now

Sharmila Tagore Reveals Her Health Condition

It was also disclosed that the role eventually went to Shabana Azmi. Director of the film, Karan expressed his regret for not being able to collaborate with the iconic actor. In the episode, Karan’s first choice for Alia Bhatt’s grandmother was Sharmila. Shabana eventually portrayed the character. Karan added, “I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons, she couldn’t say yes, but it is a regret I have (sic).”

You may like to read

Sharmila, along with her son, agreed with him. She explained, “This is at the height of COVID. They hadn’t grappled with COVID at that time. They didn’t know the vaccine. We were not vaccinated. You know, after my cancer. So, they didn’t want me to take that risk (sic).” That was the very first time the veteran actor was seen revealing her cancer diagnosis. She didn’t talk more about it, though.

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was majorly filmed during the Covid-19 period. However, Sharmila couldn’t be part of the film, she went to meet Shabana when she visited Delhi. Both the actresses took a picture and posted it on Instagram.

Sharmila Tagore’s Professional Front

Renowned actress Sharmila Tagore has made significant contributions to both Hindi and Bengali cinema. She tied the knot with cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. She is a proud mother of three children: Saif, Soha, and Saba Pataudi. She recently returned to the screen with the series Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.