Sharmin Segal, Niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Marries Aman Mehta, See Inside Pics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal tied the knot with Aman Mehta at a private ceremony. Here are some are heart warming pictures.

Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal, niece of Indian film-maker and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recently got married to Aman Mehta. On social media, the actress posted an array of heart-warming pictures shared by her close friends from the auspicious wedding. Sharmin’s husband Aman Mehta is an Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sharmin Segal Ties Knot With Aman Mehta

Sharmin Segal donned a beautifully heavy embroidered silver lehenga and paired a matching blouse on her wedding. She also wore a maang tikka and heavy jewellery. In an ivory sherwani, Aman Mehta complemented Sharmin’s silver lehenga. However, the location is yet to be identified, the groom along with his friends posed for some of the beautiful wedding day pictures in the garden area.

The Malaal lead actress and Aman can be seen sitting in the mandap in a series of pictures. In a few images, they stared and grinned at each other. Sharmin was seen feeding her husband, creating a memorable scene. Sharmin’s mother, Bella Bhansali Segal was also photographed with the couple. See pictures:

A picture shared on Sharmin’s social handle showed a closer look at the bride’s mehendi, which included the face of a puppy in one hand and a pizza in another. Sharmin posted a snapshot from the wedding ceremony with Aman. It showed the couple sitting at the mandap holding hands. “The best moment of my life with the love of my life,” she wrote, “@amansmehta, you’re trapped with me for life.” Here are a few images of Sharmin posing with her pals:

Sharmin Segal is the daughter of Mrs Bela and Mr Deepak Segal. She is also the director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece. She made her acting debut with Malaal which was filmed in the year 2019 and she also appeared in Atithi Bhooto Bhava released in 2022.

Sharmin Segal’s Professional Front

Sharmin Segal is a B-town star who is all set to feature in Bhansali’s first OTT series, Heeramandi. The series, according to the creators, exposes the cultural reality of Heeramandi, via the stories of courtesans and their clientele set against the tumultuous backdrop of the 1940s Indian liberation fight. Starring prominent Bollywood divas in the OTT series are Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show will soon be available on Netflix India.

