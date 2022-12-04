Sharon Stone Opens up on Her Starstruck Moment With Shah Rukh Khan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Sharon Stone recently opened up on her starstruck moment with Shah Rukh Khan at Red Sea International Film Festival.

Sharon Stone Reacts to Her Starstruck Moment With SRK: Sharon Stone recently reacted to her starstruck moment with Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The Basic Instinct actor’s fangirl reaction while sitting next to the Pathaan star is breaking the internet. In a recent media interaction Sharon opened up on how she usually doesn’t get starstruck as she already knows many big celebrities. However, she admitted about her surreal moment with Shah Rukh at the esteemed international film festival.

CHECK OUT SHARON STONE’S REACTION TO HER STARSTRUCK MOMENT WITH SHAH RUKH KHAN:

Sharon Stone talking about being starstruck by SRK that night ❤

‘Normally i don’t get starstruck but when i saw him i got like 😲🙀😻’

– Sharon Most charming human being ever ❤pic.twitter.com/PZT9WqCFAd — 🎭 (@ShahRukhsPrince) December 3, 2022

While sharing her starstruck moment, Sharon said, “He was two seats away from me and I didn’t know he was there. And I have been not very easily starstruck, because I know a lot of stars. But I saw him and I was just like….” She added an animated surprised expression describing her meeting with SRK. In the viral clip the Hollywood star can be seen in a moment of shock as Shah Rukh stands beside her and greets the audiences.

CHECK OUT SHARONE STONE’S VIRAL STARSTRCUK MOMENT WITH SHAH RUKH KHAN:

Look at that lady who is sitting near Shah Rukh – her reaction is so cute! @iamsrk I totally relate haha 😭😂❤️ #RedSeaIFF22 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/8OYWurVYsA — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) December 1, 2022

SRK has three releases slated for 2023, including YRF’s Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawaan. He will also make a special appearance in Tiger 3.

