Sharon Stone Shares Producer’s Name Who Asked Her to Sleep With Co-Star, ‘I Was Asked To Have Sex With…’

Sharon Stone made a startling allegation, stating that the producer who requested her to sleep with her co-star was Robert Evans.

In a shocking turn of events, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone revealed the identity of the producer who asked the actress to sleep with her co-star William Baldwin. Back in 2021, Sharon alleged in her memoir that a producer asked her to sleep with one of her co-stars. However, the actress refrained from taking the name of the producer, Now, in a podcast chat, Sharon revealed it was producer Robert Evans who asked her to have sex with her co-star, William Baldwin while they were working on Silver. In a bizarre statement, she claimed that the producer had asked to sleep with him to improve his acting in the movie.

As per the Guardian, Sharon shared on the Louis Theroux podcast, “[Evans is] running around his office in sunglasses explaining that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because [then] his performance would get better.”

“If I could sleep with Billy, then we’d have chemistry on screen and save the movie. The real problem was me because I was so uptight, and not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight-ass,” she added.

For the unversed, Silver was released in 1993. The movie was a thriller and focused on the events that took place between a divorced book editor Carly Norris (Sharon Stone) and the tenants of the building that she has newly moved into. One of the tenants is Zeke Hawkins, who is played by Williams Baldwin.

Sharon, who has credits in movies like Total Recall, The Mighty, Casino, and The Last Action Hero, also mentioned her role in Basic Instinct, where she starred alongside Michael Douglas. Criticizing the studios for poor casting decisions, Sharon stated, “I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business.”

She claimed that people labelled her a difficult person to work with, and as a result, she was not offered a prominent role in Casino, directed by Martin Scorsese.

