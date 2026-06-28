Sharvari and Vedang Raina watch Main Vaapas Aaunga with fans in theatre, and you can’t miss their reaction – Watch viral video

Sharvari and Vedang Raina recently joined fans for a special screening of Main Vaapas Aaunga, creating memorable moments with fans. Sharvari took to social media to express her gratitude in a heartfelt note.

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There are moments in cinema that stay with audiences long after the credits roll, and then there are moments that leave a lasting impression on the people who made the film. That is exactly what happened when Sharvari and Vedang Raina decided to step in theatre screening of Main Vaapas Aaunga and watch the film alongside fans. Instead of attending a formal promotional event, the two actors chose to experience the audience’s genuine reactions in real time but secretly. It turned into a reminder of why films are made in the first place. Soon afterwards, the actress shared an emotional note on social media, thanking audiences for embracing the film with so much love.

Sharvari and Vedang Raina watch Main Vaapas Aaunga in theatre

As Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its successful run in cinemas, Sharvari and Vedang Raina paid a surprise visit to a theatre to watch the film with moviegoers. Sharing moments from her theatre visit on social media, Sharvari expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and the love the film and its characters have received. The visit reflected the cast’s appreciation for the overwhelming response the film has received since its release.

Sharvari’s heartfelt message wins hearts

Following the theatre visit, Sharvari took to Instagram to express what the experience meant to her. In her emotional note, she thanked audiences for making Main Vaapas Aaunga their own and for showering the film with love. The actress wrote that there could be no greater feeling than seeing something created with so much passion find a place in people’s hearts. She wrote on Instagram, “Some stories don’t end when the credits roll. They live on in every emotion shared, every conversation started, every reel made with love and every heart that chose to carry Jiya and Keenu a little further. You made our film your own and in doing so, you helped it find more hearts every single week. We are truly blessed.

This little recreation of your trend is our way of saying thank you

Love,

Jiya ♡ Keenu”

She said she had been reading messages, watching videos and following conversations about the film, admitting that many of them had brought tears to her eyes. Sharvari also thanked viewers for showing up in theatres, feeling every emotion with the team and helping the film continue its journey through word of mouth.

Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. After a slow start, the film witnessed impressive growth at the box office and has now crossed Rs 65 crore worldwide and nears Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office, emerging as one of the surprise theatrical successes of the year.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film tells an emotional story of love, loss, and reunion. Released on June 12, 2026, it opened to positive reviews and gained momentum through strong word-of-mouth.