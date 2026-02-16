Shashi Tharoor is ‘proud’ of Priyanka Chopra for conquering global stage: 'Indians rarely get...'

Tharoor later shared photos from the reunion on X, and his message was full of praise.

Shashi Tharoor’s praise for Priyanka Chopra

Posting the pictures, he wrote, “Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf.”

But he didn’t stop there. “Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise — what’s not to be proud of?! (That’s my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch!),” he added.

His words quickly caught attention online. After all, it’s not every day that a senior politician openly applauds a film star for representing India on a global platform.

Priyanka Chopra’s sweet reply wins hearts

Priyanka was quick to respond, and her message was just as warm. “It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are, but as well for your clap backs,. Thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again.”

If you’ve followed Tharoor online, you know his witty replies often go viral. And Priyanka clearly appreciates that side of him too.

Both were speakers at the Harvard India Conference 2026, an annual event organised by Harvard students. The conference focuses on Indian business, policy and culture, and aims to highlight India’s growing role in the world. This year’s event took place on February 14 and 15.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra?

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is now gearing up for the release of The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison, and will stream on Prime Video on February 25.

She is also set to return to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, an action-adventure starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to release around Sankranthi 2027. Alongside this, she is working on season two of the web series Citadel.

From global film sets to global stages, Priyanka continues to make headlines, and this Harvard reunion only added another memorable chapter.