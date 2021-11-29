Bengaluru: Comedian Munawar Faruqui who recently quit stand-up comedy due to his recent shows getting canceled, gets support from the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday. Tharoor slammed the cancellation of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show. “This is deplorable. Stifling freedom of expression takes many forms but threatening a stand-up comedian’s venue is petty and shameful,” the Congress leader tweeted.Also Read - 'Artist Haar Gaya', Comedian Munawar Faruqui Quits Stand-Up Comedy | Official Statement

This is deplorable. Stifling freedom of expression takes many forms but threatening a stand-up comedian’s venue is petty and shameful. https://t.co/6JXW2x58AC — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 28, 2021



This comes after his latest show in Bengaluru got cancelled. The comedian had issued an official statement and mentioned that in the last two months, 12 of his shows have been cancelled due to threats of vandalism. "Aaj Bangalore show cancel ho gaya (under the threats of venue vandalism). We sold 600+ tickets. A month back my team called the late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will be going to generate from this show in Bangalore. We agreed to not sell the show on the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation," Faruqui wrote.

Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya.

Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/la4xmaeQ0C — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 28, 2021



After his shows were cancelled in Mumbai and Goa following the resistance of right-wing outfits, the comedian on Sunday said the Bengaluru show which was organised as a contribution to late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's charitable organisation sold 600 tickets. The show also had a censor certificate, proving that there was nothing problematic in the stand-up act that the comedian was going to perform on Sunday.