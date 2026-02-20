Home

Shatak Review: A moving tribute to 100 years of RSS journey

The Century Captured with restraint

RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been around a century, an ideology which shaped into a massive force of consistent and progressive work, pushing boundaries for collective good, building a strong and mighty nation and for the first time in last 100 years, someone took a step to chronicles its journey, and this gem of a movie is titled Shatak.

The human story behind the ideology

Shatak is tribute to RSS, an organization or movement which has faced its fair share of criticism, and praises, and the film take it all in its stride and narrates the humane story of people, who started it all, turning history into a beautiful tale, which is captivating and realistic.

The makers opted for a different style of narrative, they perfectly blended live-action with innovative technology for a historical epic, which is about real people, their bravery, and the unshakable conviction that shaped one of India’s most significant organization. The use of technology doesn’t overpower the narrative but creates something which is incredibly authentic.

Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founding father of RSS, is portrayed with a quiet strength. He may not be flashy or larger-than-life in the typical cinematic sense, but the film reveals the man behind the movement. His early life, humble beginnings, and the sacrifices he made during the freedom struggle are depicted with sensitivity. Open fields, small gatherings, and tentative steps toward a grand vision—these seemingly simple moments resonate deeply. They remind us that monumental movements often begin small, nurtured by faith, resilience, and quiet determination.

As Madhav Sadasiva Golwalkar takes charge, the film takes a moment to breathe, allowing the weight of the narrative to settle in. The bans, the turmoil following Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, and the painstaking effort to rebuild the RSS are presented without melodrama, with a sense of patience and respect. The challenges, foresight, and moral courage required shine through. You can truly feel the heavy responsibility these leaders bore.

But Shatak isn’t just about leaders and strategies—it’s about the heart of the country too. The liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the efforts in Kashmir, the quiet guidance during tough times—they’re approached with a sense of restraint, yet they linger in your mind. They serve as a reminder that nation-building isn’t always about grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s the quiet, hard work and the small acts that truly make a difference.

And it’s the everyday people who bring this story to life. Young Swayamsevak’s leaving their homes, families navigating uncertainty, volunteers stepping up without fanfare—they make history feel personal. The fear, the dedication, the daily struggles—they’re portrayed so vividly that you can almost feel it in your chest.

The team deserves a huge shoutout, starting with Kridhan Mediatech for production, Anil D Agarwal for the concept, Aashish Mall for direction, and Vir Kapur for co-producing alongside Aashish Tiwari under Ada 360 Degree LLP—they clearly have a passion for telling this story authentically. No flashy gimmicks, no artificial drama, just a deep respect for the people and the history. That patience and subtlety truly make all the difference.

Shatak isn’t just a history lesson on screen; it’s an experience. It allows you to see the courage, conviction, and service that fueled the movement. You walk away from the film with a newfound respect for the century-long journey of the RSS and the individuals who quietly built it. It leaves you pondering, reflecting, and yes, curious about what’s next.

Final Verdict

Shatak is a messy, human, and full of emotion. It doesn’t just present history; it invites you to live it. The first 50 years are captured beautifully, and you can’t help but be excited for the next 50. It’s a film about belief, resilience, and ordinary people achieving extraordinary things. A cinematic journey you don’t just watch—you truly feel it.

