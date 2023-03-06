Shatrughan Sinha Finally Shares Secret Behind His Facial Scar

Home

Mumbai: Shatrughan Sinha, the veteran Bollywood actor most famous as “Bihari Babu” and “Khamosh”, recently shared the story behind the scar on his face which at one point had a fan following of its own. Shatrughan Sinha has been featured in films such as ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Yudh’ and many others.

The senior actor recently appeared on the chat show ‘The Invincibles’ hosted by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and revealed that the scar is from a childhood injury. He said, “I was very naughty during my childhood. One day, I saw my uncle shaving his face. Then to imitate him, I too ran a razor across my face when I was a child.

“First my uncle’s daughter tried, she cut her cheek and started crying. I then told her, ‘Tumko nahi aata hai, main tumhe dikhaata hoon kaise karte hain’ (let me show you how it’s done since you know nothing). Then I went ahead to cut my own cheek.

“I did feel embarrassed, when I was about to start my film career, I thought how would I work with a scarred face. But then, Dev Anand told me to be proud of my face and he advised me against going for a plastic surgery,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)

