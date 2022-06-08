Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan got a lot of support from celebrities when he was arrested in the alleged drug case. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha had also supported Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, Shatrughan is disappointed and upset with King Khan as he didn’t thank the veteran actor. While speaking to Nation Next, Shatrughan Sinha was asked if Aryan’s case made him feel concerned as a parent to a famous child, he said that it would be a matter of concern for any parent.Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha's EPIC Reaction To Her Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal Has SRK Twist- Watch Hilarious Video

Shatrughan Sinha continued that the way Aryan Khan was treated, everyone feels felt vindicated for having supported him. He said that as a parent, he felt SRK's pain. Sinha also said that even if Aryan was guilty, instead of rehabilitating him, he was locked up.

Shatrughan Sinha expected a thank you note from Shah Rukh Khan

While speaking to a news portal, Sinha added that as expected, he didn't receive a thank you card from Shah Rukh Khan, even though he was the most prominent voice standing up for Aryan in all of Mumbai. He said in Hindi, "It would be a matter of concern for any parent. The way Aryan was treated, the manner in which negative stories were spun about him… We all feel vindicated today for having supported him, now that he's been proven to be innocent."

He continued, "As a parent, I felt Shah Rukh Khan's pain. Even if he was guilty, instead of rehabilitating him, (they locked him up)… I should also say that, as expected, I didn't receive a thank you card from Shah Rukh, even though I was maybe the most prominent voice standing up for Aryan in all of Mumbai. But I have a habit of calling a spade a spade, and for standing up for what is right. I stood up against what I believed was an injustice. As far as Shah Rukh is concerned, I didn't receive any thanks or a thank you card from him."

Shatrughan Sinha, however, mentioned that his Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde was very kind to him. “That’s our personal matter, we are cordial with each other, we’ll resolve whatever needs to be resolved.” Asked if he got in touch with Shah Rukh, he said, “No, absolutely not. Why would I, I don’t need work from him. I don’t need to get in touch with him, in fact, he should have gotten in touch with me. But, to be fair to him, he didn’t ask me for support either.”