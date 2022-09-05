Shatrughan Sinha supports KRK: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha thinks that Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, is the victim of a conspiracy. In his series of tweets on Monday, the senior actor said KRK is a ‘self-made’ man and he doesn’t fear speaking out. He praised his work and said his arrest is just another example of curbing someone’s freedom of speech.Also Read - Kamaal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Arrested For Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours From Actress

Sinha’s tweets come amid KRK’s arrests in multiple cases. The self-acclaimed critic was nabbed by the Mumbai Police last week after he arrived in the city from Dubai in a 2020 case involving controversial tweets made about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. On Monday, September 5, he was arrested once again for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman in a case dated 2019. Also Read - Kamal Rashid Khan Alias KRK Hospitalised After Complains Of Chest Pain, Was Arrested On Monday

As the news of KRK’s second arrest went viral on social media, Shatrughan Sinha first tweeted, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the ‘KRK’ is a self-made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society (sic).” He followed it by another tweet that read: “on his own. His biggest asset has been his confidence, he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn’t shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted. He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind! (sic).” Also Read - KRK Arrested: Twitter Starts Meme-Fest, Bollywood Fans Say 'Karan Johar is Happiest Today' | Check Funny Tweets

KRK’s claim to fame is his derogatory tweets against Bollywood films and artistes. From commenting on the personal lives of the actors to making blatantly contentious remarks on the movies they are making, he has many problematic tweets in the recent past.