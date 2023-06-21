Home

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Called It Quits Again For This Reason

Camila and Shawn embarked on a romantic journey in 2019.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have ended their relationship again. The duo, who got back together this year in April, have decided to go their separate ways once more. A report by Entertainment Tonight claimed that the two had ended things, and their decision is final. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had dated each other for years. They called it quits in 2021 earlier. While fans of the Señorita singers were excited about their reunion, the flames of their rekindling romance couldn’t last long.

An insider while spilling beans on the former couple’s relationship status informed that they are “no longer seeing each other.” The source further claimed that even though they “gave things a try”, it didn’t work out and they are busy doing their own things for now.

Why Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Broke Up

The source said, “Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other. They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn’t right for either of them. They’re both staying busy and doing their own things.”

Prior to Entertainment Tonight, The Sun was the first to report that the couple had realised that it was a mistake to get back together. It quoted an insider as saying, “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives.” Further spilling the beans on the current relationship status of the duo, the insider said, “But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.”

Rumours Of Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello’s Reunion

Rumours of the couple dating each other again began after the Señorita singers attended Coachella 2023 in Southern California together earlier this year. A video that showed the duo sharing a steamy kiss also went viral. This was their first major public appearance after their split. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were often spotted together after the event. This led people to speculate the couple had reignited their relationship and were planning to take things further.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes embarked on a romantic journey in 2019. After dating for a year and a half, the pop singers stepped in with the decision to end their relationship. They released a joint statement announcing their separation in 2021 that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward – Camila and Shawn.”

