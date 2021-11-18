Mumbai: One of the popular celebrity couples of the music fraternity, Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, announced their split on Instagram Wednesday night with a joint statement. The duo was in a relationship for over two years. The Senorita pair jointly made the announcement by sharing that their love for each other was stronger than ever. The ex-couple added that they would continue to be ‘best friends’ with each other. In their message on Instagram stories, the artists wrote that they had decided to end their ‘romantic relationship.’ They then used heart emojis to highlight their love for each other as ‘humans’.Also Read - Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes Steal a Kiss As They Give Passionate Performance On Senorita at Global Citizen Live Concert

They also wrote that they had started their relationship as best friends, and would continue that equation between them. They then conveyed their gratitude for the 'support' from their fans and other loved ones 'from the beginning and moving forward.'

Shawn Mendes -Camila Cabello’s statement:

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded. The pair were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.