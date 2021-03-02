Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani, who are having the best time of their life with their pre-wedding festivities in the Maldives, won’t be able to host their wedding in Mumbai on March 5, 2021. It has been reported that the families of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani have postponed the marriage ceremony keeping in mind the new COVID-19 guidelines. Priyaank and Shaza are already married as they had registered their marriage in January. They were about to tie the knot as per Hindu rituals. Their wedding would have been an extravagant affair with 250 guests. However, with a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the State has once again reduced the number of guests allowed to a wedding. The total number of people who can attend wedding are only 50. So, therefore, they decided to postpone the Hindu wedding for the time being. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Jet-off To Maldives For Priyaank Sharma's Wedding | See Photos



Priyaank is the son of Padmini Kolhapure and Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin, while Shaza is the daughter of film producer Karim Morani.

Priyaank and Shaza’s Maldives festivities are on. Relatives and friends of the Sharmas and the Moranis are present in the Maldives. The list includes Zoa Morani, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure, Padmini Kolhapure, Tutu Sharma, Karim Morani and family, Mohammed Morani and family, Padmini’s best friend Poonam Dhillon and Poonam’s ex-husband Ashok Thakeria are in attendance. Rohan Shrestha, Shradha’s rumoured boyfriend was also present.

Check out Priyaank and Shaza’s pre-wedding rituals in the Maldives:

According to The Times of India, Shaza Morani’s uncle Mohammed Morani confirmed the development and said, “We respect the law and will not put anybody to risk.”