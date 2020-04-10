Producer Karim Morani‘s younger daughter Shaza Morani has been tested negative for the coronavirus. Shaza, who was the first member of the family to have contracted the virus, was tested on Thursday and her reports showed no signs of COVID-19. However, she’s yet to be tested negative for the second time in the test to ensure that she can be discharged from the hospital and put on a 14-day self-isolation period. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 9, 2020: Zoa Morani Feels Much Better, Says She is Responding Well to The Treatment

The news was confirmed by Times of India which quoted a member of the Morani family revealing that Shaza is still at the hospital waiting for the reports of her second test which is expected to come out today, Friday. She'll only be allowed to leave the hospital once she's tested negative this time as well. The source told the daily, "Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home."

Meanwhile, both father and sister of Shaza continue to be treated for the coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Zoa Morani, who's the elder daughter of Karim Morani, was tested positive for COVID-19 on the next day Shaza was found to be infected. In an interview with Mid-Day later, Zoa mentioned that both she and her sister had been travelling till Mid-March and while she was shooting in Jaipur, Shaza had gone to Sri Lanka with her friends. The Bollywood actor added that it was she who first developed the symptoms and she feared that both her father and her sister got the infection from her.

Zoa is the first Bollywood actor and the second celebrity from the film industry after singer Kanika Kapoor to have been tested positive for the coronavirus.