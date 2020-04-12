Producer Karim Morani‘s younger daughter Shaza Morani has written a long note on Instagram after being discharged from the hospital. Shaza was declared COVID-19 free on Friday and her latest Instagram post shows a letter that she wrote to thank everyone for their support while she was still at the hospital fighting the deadly virus. The beautifully written letter mentions all who have been there for Shaza during her battle against COVID-19. She also highlights the importance of having relationships, faith and a constant belief in positivity in tough times. Also Read - Coronavirus + Zoa Morani's Health Update: Actor Hopeful She'll be Discharged Today or Tomorrow

Among all the people she mentions in her note, her boyfriend is also one. Shaza recalls how her boyfriend had her back all the time while she was at the hospital and everytime his number flashed on her phone screen, she used to glow like the brightest star. Shaza writes, "Thank you.., to my boyfriend. Though I don't find that word enough to describe him. He is my breath of ocean-fresh air no matter what is happening in my life. My mood goes from 0 to 100 within a minute of seeing his handsome face on my phone screen." (sic).

Shaza was the first member of the Morani family who was tested positive for the coronavirus last week. After her diagnosis, her elder sister Zoa Morani and father Karim Morani were also declared infected with the deadly virus.

While taking to Instagram to make a positive post, Shaza wrote, “So happy to be home. I wrote this letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me 😋It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com” (sic)

While Shaza has returned home, both Zoa and Karim continue to be treated at the hospital. In her latest interaction with her childhood friend Varun Dhawan recently, Zoa had said that she is positive about her recovery and might just get discharged in a day or two.