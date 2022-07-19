Marvel Phase 4 Projects To Watch Out For: As Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘, the studio made a bold entry into its Phase 4 with the wild success of ‘WandaVision‘, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘ and ‘Loki‘ among other projects. The MCU has big plans for the future. Between now and 2023, Marvel Studios has a growing number of movies, television series, and special events slated for release. And with the latest success of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ it’s time to turn our attention to Marvel Studios’ upcoming TV slate. So, let’s take a look at some of the highly anticipated MCU phase 4 projects that fans should watch out for:Also Read - Even As Bollywood Still Struggles, Thor: Love And Thunder Roars At The At Box Office, Emerges As Fifth Highest Hollywood Opener
She-Hulk (August 17, 2022)
Tatiana Maslany will be playing Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who ends up with her cousin Bruce Banner’s gamma-irradiated blood. She inherits his strength and abilities while also maintaining her emotional cool as a lawyer. Naturally, Mark Ruffalo is reprising his role as Banner. (Source: Instagram)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)
Though not much is known about the project, Marvel has made it official that after the tragic, untimely death of Chadwick Boseman they have no intention of recasting the role of T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is set to return as the director and he will also be bringing a ‘Wakanda’ TV series to Disney+ at some point in the future. (Source: Instagram)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)
Audiences last saw Ant-Man when he emerged in 2023 after being trapped in the Quantum Realm. Peyton Reed will be back in the director’s chair with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the leads. From the inclusion of chaos theory to the unexplored Quantum Realm, fans have been anticipating several theories as to what this project might look like. (Source: Instagram)
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)
After a tumultuous period, which saw James Gunn fired and then rehired as the ‘Vol. 3’ director, he will finally return to complete his spacefaring trilogy for the studio. Gunn has always said that the next sequel will bring an end to the story of this current version of the Guardians team. So, it will be exciting to see what the future of the Guardians will be like. (Source: Instagram)
Fantastic Four (TBA)
Now that the Disney-Fox merger is complete, director Jon Watts is bringing Marvel’s ‘First Family’ to the MCU in 2023. Still in its nascent stages, this new Fantastic Four movie could introduce supervillain Doctor Doom into Phase 4. Marvel Studios has not revealed any casting or plot details yet. (Source: Instagram)
Loki Season 2 (TBA)
As revealed at the end of Marvel’s multiverse-bombing Loki, the God of Mischief will be back for a second season on Disney+ after he and Sylvie changed the MCU forever in the season one finale. Details of what might be in store are currently unclear, but one thing is sure director Kate Herron will not return to helm the second season. (Source: Instagram)
Between now and 2023, Marvel Studios has a growing number of movies, television series, and special events slated for release. And with the latest success of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ it’s time to turn our attention to Marvel Studios’ upcoming TV slate. Also Read - 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Scores Franchise Best Debut Also Read - Thor Love And Thunder Day 3 Box Office: Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman Starrer Sees Thunderous Growth in India - See Detailed Collection