Marvel Phase 4 Projects To Watch Out For: As Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded with 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', the studio made a bold entry into its Phase 4 with the wild success of 'WandaVision', 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'Loki' among other projects. The MCU has big plans for the future. Between now and 2023, Marvel Studios has a growing number of movies, television series, and special events slated for release. And with the latest success of 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' it's time to turn our attention to Marvel Studios' upcoming TV slate. So, let's take a look at some of the highly anticipated MCU phase 4 projects that fans should watch out for:

She-Hulk (August 17, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Fantastic Four (TBA)

Loki Season 2 (TBA)

