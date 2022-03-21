New Delhi: The makers of SS Rajamouli‘s RRR have devised a comprehensive promotional strategy ahead of the film’s premiere. The film, starring south superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in prominent roles, is due to hit theatres on March 25 after being repeatedly postponed. The cast and director of the period drama, which also stars Alia Bhatt in a prominent role, were in Delhi to promote the film. The fans went berserk seeing their favourite actors in the national capital. One thing that caught our attention was why Alia Bhatt will not be SS Rajamouli’s next female lead.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Oozes Grace in Dainty Floral Print Saree And Shimmer Blouse | See Pics

During the promotional event in Delhi, one of the fans questioned the director of Bahubaali if he would ever make a female superhero film, who would be the leading lady in it. The director had a quick response and guess who won't be his female lead? Alia Bhatt. Yes, you heard that right. The response came as a shock to Raazi fame and she half-heartedly responded," was a very harsh revelation."

Following this, the director clarified why he won't cast Alia Bhatt for a female superhero film. He said, "But because she has become a hero now, by herself, so, I'll search for a heroine."To which Alia responds," Smart answer, good one," adding to this, actor Aamir Khan said, "I will be the heroine, sir." The entire cast of the film RRR and the audience had a hearty laugh.

At the same event, Ram Charan asked SS Rajamouli to sign Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film in a full-fledged manner to know the actor better. This followed up when the director praised Gully Boy’s fame and called her ‘secretive.’

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been widely been appreciated at the box office and by critics. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial adds depth to the success of Bollywood cinema. Alia’s commercial films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Highway have helped her firmly establish herself as a fine actor.

