Sheezan Khan recently attended Iftaar party with his sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz and also posted fun pics with family.

Sheezan Khan Attends Iftaar Party With His Sisters: Sheezan Khan is slowly starting up his life afresh after getting bail in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case. The actor was in prolonged custody which took a toll on him and his family. While the proceedings of the case took their own course as with most judicial cases that involve sensitive matters, Sheezan’s bail was long delayed. His mother and sisters broke down and were disheartened about the same but stood by him through thick and thin. Now, the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor is making efforts towards moving on after leaving behind all the negativity and social media trials.

Sheezan recently went to Iftaar party along with his sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. He took to his social media to share a few glimpses of his Iftaar celebration. The actor posted pictures of some light-hearted and fun moments with his family. He also took a jibe at one of his cousins who missed the Iftaar party because of some important work which turned out to be watching an IPL match. Sheezan donned a Pathaani suit for the occasion and captioned his post as “My Forever Love For Pathani..So Yeah.. That’s The Look For Now.. 🌻.” He recently also dedicated a heartfelt poem to his late co-star Tunisha Sharma. He wrote “Ek Roz Shaam Tanha, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, Aayi Toh Aisi Aayi Ke Bas Jaan Par Ban Aayi, Kayi Qisse hai Teri Baaton ke, Zamane Me Charche Hai Apni Mulaqaton Ke, Tujhe Khone Ka Gham Ya Tujhe Paane Ki Khushi, Yehi Khayal Hai Ab Bojhal Raaton Ke, Kabhi Ba-Dastoor Aankh Lagi, Toh Yeh Bhi Khayal Aa Gaya, Jo Umr Tere Saath Guzar Na Saki Uspar Malaal Aa Gaya, Safhon Ki Tarha Chalte Rahe Karwaton Ke Silsile, Aaghaz Theek Se Hua Bhi Nahi, Anjaam Kaha Se Aa Gaya. – SHEEZAN KHAN.” The poem refers how Tunisha’s memories sadden him and make him regret that she is gone too soon and that he couldn’t spend more time with her. He describes the pain he is suffering from losing her and talks about how he remembers her when he is sitting alone in the evenings. Days after getting bail, Sheezan also shared a cryptic post where he was seen wearing a black shirt, with his hair tied in a bun. He captioned his post as “And Still, I Rise.”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor is under judicial custody ever since.

